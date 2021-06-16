Berkeley County announced new director for Voters Registration and Elections

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new director has been appointed to Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections.

Rose M. Brown, who is a Berkeley County native, previously served as the assistant director of Voters Registration and Elections before taking on the new role.

“I look forward to beginning my new role as Director of Voters Registration and Elections. With 30-plus years of Elections experience, I look forward to continuing to serve the voters of our fine County,” said Brown. “I am confident that I will make a significant contribution to the Elections Office.”

She is replacing the county’s former director, Adam Hammons, who accepted a job as elections director in Spartanburg County.

“Rose is a dedicated Election Official and someone who knows Berkeley County inside and out,” Hammons said. “She will serve the voters of Berkeley County very well.”