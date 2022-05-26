MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- With the South Carolina primary election just weeks away, Berkeley County Election officials have released new early voting information.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law on May 13 that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days.

For the June 14 primary, early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays from May 31 to June 10.

Registered Berkeley County voters can early vote at the following locations:

Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410

1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410 St. Stephen Library: 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, SC 29479

A photo ID or voter registration card with a photo is still required to vote.

The new law does not change the rules for absentee voting by mail. Qualified absentee voters must request an application and return it to Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office in person or by mail.

According to election officials, the county will soon begin issuing applications based on the new requirements. The old absentee-by-mail application will be accepted only through May 31, while the new application must be returned by June 3.

Voters are required to return absentee ballots in person or by mail no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.