BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Registered voters in Berkeley County will soon be receiving new voter registration cards.

The Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office is currently in the process of mailing out cards, which reflect redistricting changes that went into effect earlier this year.

Voters should check the cards to ensure they are familiar with their district and which races they will be voting in. Sample ballots are also available at this link.

Polling locations will remain the same for Berkeley County residents. Click here to view polling places.