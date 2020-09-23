Berkeley County to open 2 additional in-person absentee voting locations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With more people looking to vote absentee for the upcoming presidential election, officials in Berkeley County say they are providing additional in-person absentee voting locations to assist in the high volume.

Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections has partnered with Berkeley County Public Library System to open two satellite locations in October where citizens can cast their ballot in-person ahead of the November 3rd election.

According to the county, the voting machines will be made available weekdays between October 19 and October 30 at the Hanahan Library on Old Murray Court in Hanahan and the St. Stephen Library on Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen.

Registered Berkeley County voters may vote in-person absentee at either library location on the following dates and times:

Monday, October 19, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 22, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, October 23, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say registered voters in Berkeley County can also vote absentee in-person at the County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office at 6 Belt Drive in Moncks Corner weekdays beginning Monday, October 5th at 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. through November 2nd, and on Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Extended office hours will be available on Thursday, October 22 and Thursday, October 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In-person absentee voting will close at the Voters Registration and Elections Office at 5:00 p.m. on November 2.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail and check to make sure their voter registration information is up-to-date through one of the following ways:

By phone: 843-719-4056

By email: webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov

Online at www.scvotes.gov (must print and submit application)

Ballots will be mailed approximately 30 days prior to the General Election. Ballots may be returned in-person by either the voter or authorized returner (with completed form) to the Voters Registration office or satellite absentee locations during regular business hours. Ballots may also be returned to the Drop Box at the Voters Registration Office.

Voter registration deadlines for the General Election are as follows:

In-person – 5 p.m., October 2 at the County Voters Registration & Elections Office

Electronically – 11:59 p.m., October 4

Fax: 843-719-4060

Online at www.scvotes.gov

By Mail – postmarked October 5 (to P.O. Box 6122)