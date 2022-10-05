BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you registered to vote in the upcoming election this November? The clock is ticking. This is the last week to register in South Carolina.

“If you’re doing it in person, the deadline is this Friday, October 7 – if you’re doing the process online or by email or by fax, you have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday,” said Berkeley County Voter Registration Director, Rose Brown.

Three early voting dates and locations have been announced for Berkeley County. Brown said it will begin on Monday, October 24 through Saturday, November 5. You must be registered 30 days prior to the election.

“The voter registration office is at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, the Saint Stephen’s Library at 113 Ravenel St., and Saint Stephen the Hanahan library at 1216 old Murray Court,” said Brown.

The voting hours in all counties will be Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

You can vote early at any location, regardless of where you live.

“Most of our county officials are on this November election ballot. All school district members are on the ballot here in Berkeley County along with the city of Hanahan, city of Goose Creek, and the town of Saint Stephen will be holding their municipal elections as well,” said Brown.

To register, please click here.