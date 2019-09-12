Bernie Sanders to speak at College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit Series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will speak at the College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit Series this weekend.

The mission of the Bully Pulpit Series is to encourage and facilitate political participation throughout the College of Charleston community by providing a platform for dialogue with our nation’s leaders.

The series engages youth by meeting students where they are – in the classroom, outside their residence hall and through their social networks – to create curious, informed and engaged individuals who are ready and able to engender political and social change.

Sunday’s event will take place in the Johnson Center Gymnasium at 30 George Street at 6pm. Doors open at 5pm.

This event is free to attend and open to the public, but please note that CofC has a clear bag policy for this event.