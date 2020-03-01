Billionaire Tom Steyer ends Democratic presidential bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – California climate activist Tom Steyer is suspending his presidential campaign.

Steyer was set to announce Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, that he was dropping out of the White House race.

After spending nearly $24 million on television advertising in the state, he finished behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primary.

HAPPENING NOW: Tom Steyer takes the stage. Dropping out of Presidential race but pledging to stay involved with South Carolina communities. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/2BZPBUtZax — Hanna Powers (@hannakpowers) March 1, 2020

Steyer rose to national prominence as a climate change activist and by investing heavily in a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

His presidential campaign was focused on South Carolina, where he sought to appeal to black voters by decrying yawning inequalities in American life that he said were caused by racism.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)