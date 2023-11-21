FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Incumbent Billy Grooms will keep his seat on the Folly Beach City Council following Tuesday’s runoff election.

Unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Grooms earned about 54 percent of the vote, defeating challenger Ann Peets by about 77 votes.

The two candidates were separated by just 10 votes after the Nov. 7 municipal elections, advancing to a runoff for the one remaining seat on city council.

This will be Grooms’ second term in office.

News 2 caught up with Grooms after finding out he won.

He says he’s excited to get back to work for the residents on Folly.

“I think the voters have shown their trust in me. Really the entire council and the mayor as well. I think we’ll move forward and make good decisions for the island,” Grooms said.

Grooms says his main focuses during his next term will be safety, flooding, and unity on the island.

This story is developing.