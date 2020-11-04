Bobbi Jo O’Neal elected as Charleston County Coroner

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in Charleston County made up their minds on a new coroner during Tuesday’s election.

Republican Bobbi Jo O’Neal defeated challenger Herbert Fielding, and takes over for current Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten.

O’Neal currently serves as chief deputy coroner for the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Wooten announced her retirement earlier this year and endorsed O’Neal for the job.

“There is no one more prepared or equipped to handle this enormous responsibility than my Chief Deputy, Bobbi Jo O’Neal. She has worked alongside me for many years – demonstrating her commitment, compassion and professionalism, while also seeing our office become one of only 26 in the country accredited by the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners,” said Wooten in her announcement in March.

O’Neal earned 107,062 votes while Fielding pulled in 104,848 votes.