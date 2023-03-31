NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another candidate announced their bid for North Charleston mayor this week.

Brandon Trollinger, 25, is a North Charleston native who said he’s held several internships for Charleston County Government, served in the National Guard as an engineer, and worked as a substitute teacher.

And despite his young age, Trollinger said he’s had a lot of experience. He’s now ready to lead his hometown into the future.

“Don’t let the age deter you. I’m more than qualified. Since day one, since I graduated high school, I started getting involved in community service,” he said.

Trollinger said he does not care about party affiliation, race, or wealth – he believes every community needs to be served equally.

Several other candidates have launched campaigns to take over for longtime North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey who announced earlier this month he will not seek reelection.