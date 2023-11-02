CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Election Day is coming soon, arriving on Tuesday, Nov. 7; the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BVRE) wants to remind voters of helpful tips.

Every voter voting in person on Election Day must cast their ballot at the assigned precinct. To find your assigned precinct, click here.

Early voting is still underway, and voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All location options to vote early are BVRE headquarters in North Charleston, the Main Library in downtown Charleston, and the Seacoast Church campuses in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley.

The early voting period will close Friday, Nov. 3. All absentee ballots must be sent to the BVRE office by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7. BVRE headquarters are located at 4340 Corporate Road, North Charleston.

To view election results on Election Night, visit https://scvotes.gov/ and https://vote.charlestoncounty.org/ .

In the case of runoff elections, early voting will be at BVRE’s main office from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All previous absentee voters will be mailed runoff ballots. Mailed ballots must be returned to BVRE main office by 7 p.m., Nov. 21.

Runoff Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 21, with precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only polling locations serving municipalities with runoff elections will be available.

“It is our duty to vote and have a say in the issues that affect us. Sometimes, we face barriers such as transportation issues or conflicting schedules,” stated BVRE Executive Director Isaac Cramer. “Making a plan to reach your Charleston County polling location is crucial to the democratic process. It helps residents overcome these challenges and ensure their vote counts.”