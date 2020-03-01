By-the-numbers: How the Lowcountry voted in the South Carolina primary

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Joe Biden found victory in South Carolina during Saturday’s primary.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Biden received 255,660 votes statewide, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 105,068 votes. Businessman Tom Steyer came in third with 59,817 votes, but decided to officially end his bid for president.

While turnout was high for much of the state, Charleston County saw huge numbers during the primary. The lowest turnout was in Colleton County with only 4,018 ballots cast.

CHARLESTON COUNTY

59,320 people cast a ballot in Charleston County. Of those voters, 26,309 people voted for Joe Biden. 11,258 people voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 7,534 voted for Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 6,397 cast a vote for Elizabeth Warren and 4,349 voted for Tom Steyer. Sen. Amy Klobuchar received 2,158 votes and Tulsi Gabbard secured 928 votes.

BERKELEY COUNTY

21,573 people cast a ballot in Berkeley County on Saturday. Of those voters, 10,573 voted in favor of Joe Biden while 4,598 voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Pete Buttigieg received 1,793 votes, Tom Steyer pulled in 2,030 votes, Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 1,495 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar won 527 votes. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received 383 votes.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

16,123 voters cast a ballot in Dorchester County. Joe Biden leads the pack with 7,457 votes followed by Sen. Sanders with 3,494 votes. Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 1,457 votes while Sen. Warren pulled in 1,189 votes. Sen. Amy Klobuchar received 403 votes and Rep. Gabbard pulled in 316 votes.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

8,950 people voted in Georgetown County. Of those voters, 4,776 voted for Joe Biden and 1,574 voted in favor of Sen. Bernie Sanders. 697 people wanted to see Tom Steyer as the Democratic candidate, while 376 liked Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg received 697 votes, Sen. Klobuchar pulled in 327 and Rep. Gabbard won 114 votes.

COLLETON COUNTY

4,018 people voted in Colleton County, throwing their support behind Joe Biden with 2,318 votes. Sen. Sanders won 679 votes, Pete Buttigieg received 153 votes, Sen. Warren pulled in 174. Businessman Tom Steyer received 526 votes while Sen. Klobuchar pulled in 73 votes. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard only received 64 votes there.

An earlier poll conducted by News 2 and Emerson College showed Joe Biden was a favorite in the South Carolina primary with Sen. Sanders coming in second. Out of 550 people who participated in our poll, 41.1% said they would elect the former Vice President, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 24.8%.

The remaining candidates included Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 11.1%, businessman Tom Steyer with 10.8%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 5.5% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 4.7%.

Vote totals are provided by the South Carolina Election Commission and will be confirmed within 2 weeks.