Cal Cunningham concedes US Senate race to Thom Tillis

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham conceded the U.S. Senate race to incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis, according to a statement from Cunningham.

“I just called Senator Tillis to congratulate him on winning re-election to a second term in the U.S. Senate and wished him and his family the best in their continued service in the months and years ahead,” a statement from Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the voters have spoken and he respect their decision.

Tillis claimed victory the night of the election but Cunningham has been silent since.

Following Cunningham’s concession, Tillis tweeted out a statement where he called the race “hard-fought.”

“I wish nothing but the best to Cal and his family going forward,” Tillis said.

Polls had the senator down against Cunningham but the race was shaken by news of infidelity by Cunningham.

“I am incredibly humbled by the chance to serve the people of North Carolina in the United States Senate for six more years and I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results,” Tillis said.

