CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Election season is approaching and local candidates can file to make their campaigns official beginning Monday.

The filing period opens Aug. 7 at noon for local elections across South Carolina, including a few key races in the Charleston area.

In Charleston, Mayor John Tecklenburg will face a field of at least seven other candidates in his bid for a third term.

Half of Charleston City Council seats are also up for grabs in November, including Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11.

In North Charleston, as many as nine candidates have announced a bid for mayor after Keith Summey said in March that he would not seek reelection. North Charleston voters will also choose new council members as all ten seats are up.

In addition, voters in the Town of Mount Pleasant, the Town of James Island, the City of Isle of Palms, and other municipalities will elect council members in November.

Summerville will see a race for mayor, not including Mayor Ricky Waring who announced in June that he would not seek another term. Three council seats — Districts 2, 4, and 6 — will also be decided.

Several other municipalities in the Charleston area will hold elections in November.

The candidate filing period closes at noon on Aug. 21. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.

For more information on local races or to check your voter registration status, visit scvotes.gov.