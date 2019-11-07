North Charleston mayoral candidate to file in protest of incorrect ballots

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s incumbent Mayor, Keith Summey, was victorious in Tuesday night’s general election.

His opponent, John Singletary, says the fight is not over and has refused to concede in the race.

Singletary says it’s because he believes there were a number of ballots that did not give voters the option to vote for mayoral candidates.

The mayoral candidate told News 2 that he first received word of this issue on the morning of Election Day.

Instead of providing constituents with the option to pick their candidate of choice, Singletary said only the option to vote on was the referendum for parks and libraries.

According to Singletary, this issue occurred because a poll worker put in the wrong code for the voting machine.

Dorchester County responded to his claim and stated there had been an issue with a couple of the ballots, but that issue was immediately resolved. They also stated that a number of people were unaware that they were not residents in the district that they were trying to vote in.

Charleston County has not yet given a statement concerning this issue.

Singletary told News 2 that he plans on filing to protest in both Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

At this time, we know the county is launching an investigation involving Singletary and comments made towards a poll worker.