CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Riders will not have to pay when riding CARTA after voting this Election season.

Starting today, you will get a free ride to your next destination after voting absentee, as long as you show the driver your “I Voted Today” sticker.

These changes are now in place for this election and future elections.

CARTA plans to look at how many people took advantage of the free rides, after Election Day.

For more information on routes and bus schedules, you can visit ridecarta.com.