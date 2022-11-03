CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day.

The service is part of an effort to make voting easy and convenient for all citizens.

CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings said that “turning out at the polls on Election Day is among our most critical civic duties, and [CARTA is] glad to play a small role in helping folks get there.

Riders that let their drivers know they are traveling to or from a polling location will be able to ride fare-free.

Click here to find your polling location and click here to determine which CARTA route to take.