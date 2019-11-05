CARTA, Tri-County offering free transportation to polling locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you need a ride to the polls on Election Day? CARTA and Tri-County Link are offering free transportation for voters on Tuesday, November 5th.

Riders will need to present a voter registration card or their “I Voted” sticker for the free fare.

“We want all eligible voters in the Lowcountry to have access to one of our country’s fundamental rights, without having to overcome mobility or economic barriers,” said Ron Mitchum, the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments executive director.

Polling locations open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day and remain open until 7:00 p.m. or the last person in line (before seven o’clock) casts their ballot.