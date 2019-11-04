Charleston candidate files report with law enforcement over deceptive robocalls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston City Council candidate is filing reports with multiple law enforcement agencies after a series of so-called deceptive robocalls were placed over the weekend.

The campaign for Marie Delcioppo on Sunday said the robocalls are an attempt to harm her candidacy and released a statement saying:

“We received reports of an apparently secret, dark money group making illegal and deceptive robocalls to cell phones. This dark money group claims to support Marie. But everything about the call’s message is a complete fabrication. This goes beyond dirty tricks; it’s clearly an attempt to suppress voter turnout. We have every reason to believe it’s criminal.”

Delcioppo’s campaign advisor, R.J. May, went on to ask opponent Angela Drake to disavow the message and state on the record that her campaign has no association, directly or indirectly, with the robocalls.

Drake responded with a statement that reads in part:

“We have received them as well. I have no knowledge of these calls, I am not involved in and do not endorse them.”

May said the complaints are being filed with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, the South Carolina Ethics Commission, and the Federal Communications Commission.