Charleston City Council candidate pays off tax liens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston City Council candidate who owed thousands in taxes to the IRS has paid off her liens.

Angela Drake owed $153,411 in tax liens. The amount has been paid in full and Drake said she addresses the situation as soon as she learned out it.

“I do not take this lightly. I am fortunate to have the resources and opportunity to immediately address this unfortunate situation. As soon as it was brought to my attention, it was handled,” she said in a press release Friday. “Moments like this define us; reveal true character and shows how someone handles adverse situations.”

Drake said she hired an accountant to take care of her tax returns but later found out those returns had not actually been filed and said she learned about the incident about a year and a half ago.

She is running for City Council District 1 which covers much of Daniel Island and a small portion of downtown Charleston.

“It happened, I own it, it is now behind me. I am focused on my campaign. I believe I am the best person for the job. My service and experience give me the ability to get results on issues impacting our community. That’s why I want to serve,” she said.

Drake’s service record includes:

Daniel Island Rotary Club, President-Elect

Historic Ansonborough Neighborhood Association, Past President

Peninsula Alliance Committee, Commissioner Appointed by Mayor Riley

Peninsula Alliance Consortium, Past Board member

Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, Board Member, Realtor Housing Opportunity Fund Co-Chair

Charleston Chamber of Commerce, Board Member

Historic Charleston Foundation, Member

The Preservation Society of Charleston, Member

The Gibbes Museum, Past Board Member

Charleston Junior League, Member

University of South Carolina graduate, B.A. in International Business

Real estate professional at Daniel Island Real Estate