CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) - Senator Cory Booker made a stop in the Lowcountry on Friday where he spoke to students at the College of Charleston and to answer some questions about his campaign.

"I have a problem with the way we do campaign finance, I think it's a savagely broken system that people who have wealth can somehow leapfrog others who might as viable or more viable candidates," he said. "We have to reform this broken criminal justice, excuse me broken campaign finance system. I think that it is something that we should get rid of, the way we finance now and go to a public financing system."