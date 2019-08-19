Charleston councilmember announces he will not run for mayor

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Councilman Harry Griffin on Sunday announced he will not file to run for the Mayor of Charleston this fall.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Griffin said he wants to continue fighting for District 10 and continue “to grow in the private sector and as a person.”

Griffin first announced his plan to run for mayor against John Tecklenburg earlier this year.

“All of the love and support you have shown me over the last couple of years, especially in the last couple of months as I entertained the idea of running for mayor. I want to first to tell you that I will not be filing by the deadline tomorrow,” he said in the video. “Instead, I will continue to serve District 10 while also working at my job in the private sector in the maritime community.”

You can watch Griffin’s full video announcement below: