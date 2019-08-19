Charleston councilmember announces he will not run for mayor

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Harry Griffin’s announcement | Facebook

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Councilman Harry Griffin on Sunday announced he will not file to run for the Mayor of Charleston this fall.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Griffin said he wants to continue fighting for District 10 and continue “to grow in the private sector and as a person.”

Griffin first announced his plan to run for mayor against John Tecklenburg earlier this year.

“All of the love and support you have shown me over the last couple of years, especially in the last couple of months as I entertained the idea of running for mayor. I want to first to tell you that I will not be filing by the deadline tomorrow,” he said in the video. “Instead, I will continue to serve District 10 while also working at my job in the private sector in the maritime community.”

You can watch Griffin’s full video announcement below:

I will not be filing to run for Office this fall. Instead, I will continue to fight for District 10 and continuing to grow in the private sector and as a person. I thank you for your love and support always. I love you all and will continue to fight for you. If you donated to my campaign, I will reimburse you or you can be my first donors to my future campaign. May God Bless You, The USA, and The City of Charleston!!!!!

Posted by Harry Joseph Griffin on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES