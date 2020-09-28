Charleston County announces in-person absentee voting locations for the November election

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We are a little over one month until the November election and the Charleston County Board of Elections has announced locations for in-person absentee voting.

With more people looking to vote absentee for the upcoming presidential election, the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will open four in-person satellite voting locations throughout October.

If you have requested a mail-in ballot, you will be allowed to return your completed ballot to election officials at one of these satellite locations.

October 5 through November 2 – North Charleston Coliseum, (Stadium, Box Office Entrance) 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston 29418

October 19 through November 2 – Seacoast Church Mt. Pleasant, 750 Long Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

October 19 through November 2 – Seacoast Church West Ashley, 2049 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC 29407

October 19 through November 2 – Main Library Downtown, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401

Election officials say these locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and on Saturday, October 24th and Saturday, October 31st from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in person is October 2nd, which you must do at the Charleston County Board of Elections, and the last day to vote online at scvotes.org is October 4th at 11:59 p.m.