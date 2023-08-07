CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders and state lawmakers joined Monday to celebrate the new Charleston County Board of Elections Headquarters.

The upgrade will allow for more parking and easier ADA access for Charleston County residents.

Leaders are excited to share the space with poll workers and voters alike.

A ribbon cutting for the new Charleston County Board of Elections Headquarters was held Monday morning at the new building located at 4340 Corporate Road in North Charleston.