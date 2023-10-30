Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks almost a week away from election day, and the Lowcountry is currently heading into the second week of early voting.

The Charleston County Board of Elections reports that 3,500 people in the county have already cast their ballots; election experts expect that number to rise steadily throughout this week.

Election officials say that the City of Charleston is making up the most of those early votes in the county. North Charleston makes up for the second-largest pool of votes so far with over 600 early votes.

While beach cities are seeing fewer early voting numbers after the first week (50 votes on the Isle of Palms and less than 50 on Folly), election experts predict those numbers will grow as the second week of early voting starts.

Executive Director at the Charleston County Board of Elections, Issac Cramer, said this week is vital for those voters who may not be able to go to the polls on November 7th.

“Knowing that, hey there’s an election coming up November 7th, and look at your sample ballot, scvotes.gov, see who you’re voting for, look them up. Honestly avoid any emergency situations, where you may be leaving town, go ahead and cast your ballot during the early voting period that ends November 3rd at 5 pm,” said Cramer.

Polls open back up at 8:30 on Monday morning at the multiple locations where you can vote early in your county.