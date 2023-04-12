NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor, Sr. is set to announce his candidacy for North Charleston mayor on Thursday morning.

Pryor, a Charleston native, was first elected to serve on county council in November 2004 and has served on various committees including finance, planning and public works, and served as council chairman for a time.

He previously worked as project manager and tourism coordinator for the City of North Charleston, and Charleston County recently named its new social services building after Pryor — calling it the Teddie E. Pryor Social Services Building.

Councilman Pryor has been outspoken recently regarding issues at the Al Cannon Detention Center and recently called on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation into the jail following a series of deaths over the past few years.

He joins a growing list of people who have thrown their hat into the ring, hoping to become the city’s next mayor after Keith Summey announced last month that he would not seek reelection.

Pryor is married with three adult children and eight grandchildren, according to a bio on Charleston County’s website.