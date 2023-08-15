NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Three candidates vying to represent District 42 in the South Carolina Senate will have an opportunity to make their pitch to voters this week ahead of the upcoming special election.

The Charleston County Democratic Party will host a forum with the candidates who have filed for the Democratic primary — State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, State Rep. JA Moore, and State Rep. Deon Tedder — on Thursday, Aug. 17.

In March, State Sen. Marlon Kimpson announced that he would leave his legislative post more than a year early to take a job in the Biden Administration on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

The seat, which includes Charleston and Dorchester counties, has been represented by Kimpson since 2013.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray will moderate.

The Democratic Primary will be held on Sept. 5. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a primary runoff between the top two candidates will be held on Sept. 19.

Voters will officially decide the seat during the Nov. 7 General Election.

