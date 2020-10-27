Charleston County Election Commission explains how votes are counted on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s officially one week left until Election Day so News 2 decided to talk with the Charleston County Election Commission to find out how all of the votes will be counted.

The Charleston County Election Commission says the early voting numbers they are seeing this year are rare.

“Early voting numbers are extremely high. Highest that I’ve ever seen since I’ve been conducting elections here in Charleston County for 10 years,” said Joe Debney, Director of the Charleston County Election Commission.

It’s reported that there have already been over 100,000 people who have voted early in Charleston County.

Debney said despite the large number of people voting, the process has been smooth at each of their voting locations.

“I think Charleston County voters really enjoy being able to go early. The line is long but it moves quickly. I think some of our longest wait times are around 30 minutes but other places it can be 10 or 15 minutes,” added Debney about how Charleston County voters feel about the early voting process.

He explained step-by-step how each vote will be processed for election night.

“The only ballots that are in a location right now are the ones being voted right now and then…every single night those ballots come back here to our office. They’re locked and secured in a room and then we’re ready on November 3 to go ahead and open those and start processing.” Joe Debney, Charleston County Election Commission

All five of the Charleston County voting locations will be open until Monday, November 2, but Joe said he would not be shocked if we don’t find out the final results on Tuesday.

“The past two presidential elections it has taken us that long and we have gone into Wednesday for..counting, so with the sheer number that we’ve had, the most paper ballots that we’ve ever had in Charleston County are 16,000 and that was in 2012. We have way more than that now we have over almost 50,000 returned,” said Debney.

