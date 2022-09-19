CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- National Voter Registration Day will be held on Tuesday and Charleston County election officials are encouraging all residents to get ready for November.

National Voter Registration Day has been observed each September since 2012 and is part of a nationwide push to increase participation in elections by ensuring everyone has an opportunity to register.

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration team will be on-site at two different locations:

Trident Technical College student lounge from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Frothy Beard Brewing Company from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

At both of these locations, eligible residents can register to vote and sign up to become poll managers.

Those who cannot make it to either event can register to vote online or in person at the Board of Elections and Voter Registration office in North Charleston.

In order to participate in the November 8 election, voters must register in person by Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. or online by Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m.