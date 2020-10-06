Charleston County reports uptick on first day of absentee voting compared to 2016 Presidential Election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a thousand people lined up to vote absentee at the North Charleston Coliseum on Monday.

It marked the first day of in-person absentee voting across the state.

With less than a month until the Presidential Election, voters across South Carolina will cast an absentee ballot ahead of the November 3rd election to avoid long lines during the coronavirus pandemic, or because they’ll be unable to vote on election day.

Joe Debney, Executive Director for the Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration told News 2 that 1,294 people lined up to vote Monday at the coliseum. He said only 1,063 people voted in the first week of the 2016 Presidential Election.

The North Charleston Coliseum is one of four satellite locations that will allow absentee voters this month. While the coliseum opened for voters on Monday, the other locations will open on October 19th and will remain open through November 2nd, the day before the election.

Those additional locations include Seacoast Church in Mt. Pleasant, Seacoast Church in West Ashley, and the Main Library in downtown Charleston.

Absentee voting locations: BERKELEY COUNTY | CHARLESTON COUNTY | DORCHESTER COUNTY

People who lined up to vote on Monday told News 2 they waited in line for approximately half an hour and said the process was smooth.

Debney said voting remains steady again on Tuesday.

Election officials in Dorchester County reported 334 people voted absentee in-person on Monday, which they say is “way up” from normal.