CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Governor and Lieutenancy Governor nominee Tally Casey will make their final stop on their campaign tour in Charleston on Monday night.

The Cunningham-Casey Campaign held events at seven locations across the state between November 1 and November 7.

The final rally will be at Music Farm in downtown Charleston on Monday night.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Music Farm on Ann Street.

The McMaster-Evette Campaign will finish the campaign tour on Monday with stops in Seneca, Greenville, and Lexington.