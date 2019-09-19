Charleston Mayoral candidates set to debate in West Ashley Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates running for Mayor in the City of Charleston will square-off in a debate Thursday night in West Ashley.

The debate, which will be moderated by News 2’s Carolyn Murray, is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. inside Congregation Dor Tikvah on Wallenberg Boulevard.

Topics will range in issues affecting West Ashley. Questions will be randomly selected by candidates from those submitted electronically by individual residents.

There will be a meet and greet after the debate with refreshments.

News 2 will stream the debate live at counton2.com Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.