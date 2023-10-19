CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston mayoral candidates are set to speak on key community issues at a West Ashely public forum on Thursday. The event comes less than a week away from early voting.

Event organizers say the forum will focus on a series of topics, some of which will be decided on by the West Ashely community. Anyone attending Thursday night’s event can submit their own questions; whatever topic is submitted the most will be asked.

Some other community issues being covered include public safety, tourism, and infrastructure.

There will be a question specifically about West Ashely as well as a question unique to the Jewish Community. Anyone interested in attending the forum is asked to register in advance.

Event organizer and Director of Community Relations for the Charleston Jewish Federation, Brandon Fish, says they’re hoping to have questions that haven’t been asked at a forum yet.

“We’ll probably get to six or seven questions that each candidate will have the chance to answer,” he said. “You know we’ve also tried to take into account what other candidate forums have taken into place and the questions that have already been asked and thoroughly answered by the candidates. We’re not trying to be redundant, but they’ll be similar in topic,” said Fish.

The forum is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Synagogue Emanu-El. Event organizers say there will be a security checkpoint and a clear bag policy.