Charleston mayoral forum saw candidates answer several critical questions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six Charleston mayoral candidates participated in a forum on September 27 hosted by the West Ashley Democrats.

Candidates answered questions about the proposed epicenter, the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Plan, tourism tax dollars and the plan to mitigate flooding.

Other question topics included the purchase of the Piggly Wiggly lot, a probate judge citing Mayor Tecklenburg for handling a woman’s finances, addressing climate change, and more.

Voters say that forums are critical during election season.

