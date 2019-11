CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston voters will head back to the polls to elect the city’s new mayor on Tuesday, November 19.

The run off election will take place after no candidate won at least 50% of the votes.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, the incumbent, and long-time council member Mike Seekings are vying for votes.

Tecklenburg earned 48% of the votes and Seekings got 34%.

The polls will be open on Tuesday, November 19 from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM.