DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Sam Richardson, the chief deputy for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has set his sights on a new position at the agency.

Richardson announced his campaign for sheriff during a Monday afternoon news conference in Summerville’s Hutchinson Square.

“I have the knowledge about what the issues are in our county, issues in our schools, our drug epidemic, our homeless situation, and I have an excellent relationship with our citizens as well as our county government,” Richardson said in an announcement video on social media.

A Dorchester County native, Richardson has worked in law enforcement for 31 years in various roles including as a deputy, a detective, an investigator, and has served as the DCSO’s Chief Deputy for the last 16 years.

“My philosophy in law enforcement is you need to be humble, you need to exist to serve, and make your community’s lives better,” he said. “My belief is a law enforcement agency is only as effective as its relationship with the community and it starts with trust.”

He cited his experience growing up in the Dorchester County area as one of the key reasons he feels fit to lead the sheriff’s office.

“I know how to talk to the guy who owns the little store on the corner, the lady that has somebody that’s bothering her livestock, I’ve had to experience that,” he said.

Richardson attended Summerville High School where he played football under coach John McKissick. He then went on to play football at Western Carolina University before graduating from South Carolina State University.

A retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Army Reserve, Richardson now lives in the Oakbrook area of Summerville with his wife, Tera.

Richardson is the first candidate to formally launch a bid to replace outgoing DCSO Sheriff LC Knight, who is not seeking reelection.

The election for sheriff will be held in November 2024.