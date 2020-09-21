City of Charleston participating in National Voter Registration Day

Karina Shumate, 21, a college student studying stenography, fills out a voter registration form in Richardson, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Democrats are hoping this is the year they can finally make political headway in Texas and have set their sights on trying to win a majority in one house of the state Legislature. Among the hurdles they’ll have to overcome are a series of voting restrictions Texas Republicans have implemented in recent years, including the nation’s toughest voter ID law, purging of voter rolls and reductions in polling places. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday announced that it has signed on as a National Voter Registration Day partner.

The City is “[encouraging] all citizens to register to vote.” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg explained that “voting is both a right and a responsibility of citizenship and one of the most important ways to be engaged in our community. fI encourage all our citizens to register and have their voices heard on election day.”

Citizens can visit this link to register online. A driver’s license or ID is required.

Information for registering in-person and by mail is available on the website as well.

The deadline for in-person registration is October 2, the deadline for online registration is October 4, and the deadline to register to vote by mail is October 5.