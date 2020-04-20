Congressional Black Caucus PAC backs Biden’s White House bid

WILMINGTON, DE – MARCH 12: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the coronavirus outbreak, at the Hotel Du Pont March 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Health officials say 11,000 people have been tested for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – The Congressional Black Caucus PAC is endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential bid, further cementing his support among the nation’s influential black political leadership.

Black voters have long anchored the former vice president’s White House bid with decisive wins in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.

The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus political action committee is New York Congressman Gregory Meeks, who tells The Associated Press there’s “no question” Biden is the right person to lead the country.

Biden is on the cusp of clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden has scored key endorsements from 38 of the 54 members of the group, which is composed of most African American members of Congress.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)