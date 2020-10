CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, Congressman Joe Cunningham and South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison will participate in a virtual tour stop as part of the protect our care South Carolina “Your Health, Your Vote.”

Harrison and Cunningham will address tomorrow’s expected Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

They will focus on the Affordable Care Act, which the court is expected to take up this session.

You must register for today’s virtual event that starts at 5 p.m.