Congressman Joe Cunningham names campaign manager for 2020 re-election campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham has named current Finance Director and College of Charleston Alumna Allie Watters as Campaign Manager for the 2020 campaign cycle.

26-year-old Allie Watters is a graduate of the College of Charleston and has served as Cunningham’s Finance Director sing August of 2017, according to the news release. Watters has helped raise over $1.3 million for Cunningham’s re-election campaign.

Cunningham said the choice was clear:

“Anyone who knows Allie Watters knows she is one of the smartest, most talented people in our state,” said Congressman Cunningham. “Allie played a critical role in our upset victory in 2018 and I could think of no one better to help lead the re-election campaign. She knows the district, the people, the issues and most importantly she has a true love for the Lowcountry which will make her a fantastic campaign manager.”

Watters said she is honored to lead the campaign in 2020: