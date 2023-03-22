CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston city councilman will officially launch his campaign for mayor during an event held Wednesday evening.

Peter Shahid, who represents areas in West Ashley, announced his intent to run for mayor of Charleston last April with a goal to “rethink Charleston.”

“Councilmember Peter Shahid is running for Mayor of Charleston because the City of Charleston is in need of strong leadership and improved livability for its residents,” his campaign said in an announcement this week.

The campaign kickoff event will be held Wednesday at Charles Towne Landing from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Shahid was first elected to city council in 2015 and represents District 9. “During his tenure on City Council, he initiated the West Ashley Revitalization Commission, created the Stormwater Department, and formed the City Council Budget Ad Hoc Committee,” his campaign said.

Shahid said he wants to take the successes that he has demonstrated to the next level. He plans to address the severe flooding problems, crime, workforce housing, traffic, and controlling the city’s “unchecked growth.”

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, combat veteran Clay Middleton, State Rep. William Cogswell, and community activist Mika Gadsden are seeking the office.