NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime councilwoman is running to become the next mayor of North Charleston. If elected, she would become the city’s first female mayor.

Rhonda Jerome told News 2 that dozens of people have asked for her to run for mayor of North Charleston, and that is why she decided to put her name on the ballot.

Jerome was born and raised in North Charleston, graduated from R.B. Stall High School, and later attended Baptist College.

“She became active in her neighborhood in 1999 trying to get help with problems such as sidewalks and drainage. Along the way, her neighbors convinced her that she should run for North Charleston City Council to ensure that their needs would be taken care of,” according to her campaign website.

She was elected to serve on North Charleston City Council in 2003, where she represents District 2 which includes Midland Park, Colony North, and the Pepperhill neighborhoods.

During her time on council, she has worked to improve neighborhoods and represent her constituents “to the best of her ability.”

If elected, Jerome said she would focus on making sure every employee in the city was happy. She would also continue current Mayor Keith Summey’s mission to make the city beautiful, but she would make some changes to the vision.

“The employees feel like they are not being treated fairly, and I want everyone to be treated fairly. My platform is faith, family, education and community – I live that every day, so it’s not hard to talk about it. But if I’m going to talk about it, if I’m going to live it, I want my employees to be able to do the same thing,” she said.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced earlier this month that he would not seek reelection after nearly 30 years in office.