Countdown To 2020: Debate Season Arrives

(NBC News) The stakes are high for the contenders set to face off this week in the first Democratic primary debate. It’s a crowded field with 20 candidates participating.

A new straw poll from Move.org shows Senator Elizabeth Warren as top pick of members of the progressive group. Behind her, Senator Bernie Sanders, trailing by 21 points. However, the two won’t be sharing the stage.

The candidate field is so crowded it had to be divided. One group is set to debate Wednesday, a second on Thursday.

Another poll of early primary state voters puts former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead.

