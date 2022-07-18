CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham released the names of candidates he is considering for lieutenant governor on Monday and three from the Lowcountry landed on the shortlist.

Former congressman Cunningham defeated State Sen. Mia McLeod and several other candidates to secure the Democratic nomination in the June primary.

Cunningham said his choice for Lieutenant Governor will be someone “ready to lead on day one.”

“Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state,” he said. “I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for South Carolina.”

Lieutenant Governor Shortlist, provided by the Cunningham campaign:

Tally Parham Casey , Columbia. CEO of Wyche Law Firm, first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard, veteran of three combat tours over Iraq. Native of Greenville.



, Columbia. CEO of Wyche Law Firm, first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard, veteran of three combat tours over Iraq. Native of Greenville. Rosalyn Glenn , Columbia. Financial Planner and former Democratic nominee for State Treasurer. Native of Welford, SC.



, Columbia. Financial Planner and former Democratic nominee for State Treasurer. Native of Welford, SC. Jermaine Johnson , Lower Richland (Columbia). State Representative, small business owner, and former professional basketball player.



, Lower Richland (Columbia). State Representative, small business owner, and former professional basketball player. Kimberly O. Johnson , Manning. State Representative and Assistant Director of the F. E. DuBose Career Center.



, Manning. State Representative and Assistant Director of the F. E. DuBose Career Center. Meghan Smith , Spartanburg. Member of Spartanburg City Council, District 1. Director of College and Career Readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement.



, Spartanburg. Member of Spartanburg City Council, District 1. Director of College and Career Readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement. Ed Sutton , Charleston. Air Force Pilot, Commercial Realtor, and former Democratic nominee for State House.



, Charleston. Air Force Pilot, Commercial Realtor, and former Democratic nominee for State House. Spencer Wetmore , Folly Beach. State Representative, former prosecutor, and former City Administrator for the City of Folly Beach.



, Folly Beach. State Representative, former prosecutor, and former City Administrator for the City of Folly Beach. Kathryn Whitaker , Mount Pleasant. Chief Marketing Officer of Burr & Forman, LLP. Former Democratic nominee for State Senate. Native of Orangeburg.



, Mount Pleasant. Chief Marketing Officer of Burr & Forman, LLP. Former Democratic nominee for State Senate. Native of Orangeburg. Teresa Wilson, Columbia. City Manager of the City of Columbia.

The lieutenant governor is second-in-command to the South Carolina Governor, serving primarily to step into the head executive position should the Governor be temporarily unable to fulfill their duties. Since 2018, the lieutenant governor has been elected on a joint ticket with the governor.

Cunningham plans to select and announce a running mate in the coming weeks.