Cunningham, Mace hit same themes at SC 1st District debate

Republican challenger and state Rep. Nancy Mace and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham greet each other prior to their debate, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the SCETV studios in Beaufort, S.C., in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat race. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) – In their second and final planned debate for the 1st Congressional District seat in South Carolina, the surprise Democratic incumbent and his Republican challenger hit on some familiar themes.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham on Tuesday said Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace missed many votes at the Statehouse. Mace says Cunningham approved a bill that could close the Parris Island Marine Base.

Mace says she missed votes to take care of her children, while Cunningham said other working mothers don’t have that option.

Cunningham says six of South Carolina’s seven Republicans in Washington voted the same way he did and the bill only requires the Marines to fix Parris Island so men and women can train together there.