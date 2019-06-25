Rep. Nancy Mace to run for SC01 seat, Cunningham campaign responds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Nancy Mace is running for Congress.

The Lowcountry lawmaker posted a teaser about her upcoming announcement on social media Tuesday with the caption “something is happening…”

The State Newspaper reports Rep. Mace will run for district one here in South Carolina, which is currently held by Joe Cunningham, who defeated Katie Arrington in 2018.

It was previously held by former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford.

Following the announcement Tuesday, the spokesman for Joe Cunningham for Congress released a statement saying:

“Nancy Mace is a professional political operative who has spent her career running for office, and it’s no surprise she kicked off her campaign by engaging in the same type of partisan mudslinging she’s been getting paid to do for over a decade. Ranked as America’s most independent member of Congress, Joe will continue to work across the aisle to ban offshore drilling and help our veterans, and that’s why Lowcountry voters will re-elect him in 2020.”

Rep. Mace is expected to make her formal announcement on Wednesday.