Cunningham to kick off 2020 campaign, brewery tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham is kicking off his 2020 campaign and brewery tour later this month.

Last year, Cunningham held events at every brewery in the district as a way to meet and discuss issues with voters and support local craft breweries.

The first stop will be at Low Tide Brewing on September 21st, it’s the same location where Cunningham held the inaugural event in 2018.

“Last year’s brewery tour was so successful we had to do an encore,” said Rep. Cunningham. “The Lowcountry has some of the best breweries in the country so holding these kinds of campaign events was a no-brainer.”

He went on to say: “I look forward to letting folks know all the work we’re doing in Congress to ban offshore drilling, bring home critical infrastructure funding, lower the cost of prescription drugs and help our veterans.”

The event is free and open to the public.