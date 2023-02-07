CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Daron Lee Calhoun II was elected Tuesday to the Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees.

He defeated Lee Runyon 418 to 377 in a special election on Feb. 7 to fill the empty District 6 seat.

Calhoun’s platform included increased transparency, teacher and student retention, diversity of curriculum, and ensuring schools have adequate resources to succeed. He has also advocated against the privatization of the public school system.

The election was only open to District 6 residents, which includes portions of West Ashley and North Charleston.

The seat for District 6 was won by former CCSD member Erica Cokley, who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot due to her late withdrawal.

Calhoun received his bachelor’s degree in African American Studies from Morehouse College and received a graduate degree in History from the College of Charleston. He currently serves as the Facilities, Outreach, and Public Programming Manager and Director of the Race and Social Justice Initiative at the College of Charleston’s Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture.

He was previously elected to the CCSD District 10 Constituent Board, which he has served on since 2018.