Deadline for voter registration this weekend

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday at 5 PM is the last day you can register to vote in person in the State of South Carolina.

Joe Debney, Director of Elections for Charleston County, says they have implemented social distancing measures at their headquarters.

“If anyone comes into our office we will have masks provided for them if they do not have one. We do not require it, but we highly encourage it. There is social distancing practices that we have employed in our office,” stated Debney.

You can email, fax, or register online at scvotes.gov until October 4th.

Voter registration by mail will be accepted if postmarked by October 5th.

When registering you must have a state-issued license, identification card, or military I.D. as proof of identity.

A bill or check stub is commonly used to prove home address.

Debney encourages voters to check their registration card and ensure everything is up to date.

“If you’ve moved or had a name change go ahead and contact our office. You don’t have to wait until Friday, you can do it after Friday, but the earlier you can get it done to make sure you’ve got those updates,” Debney added.

Charleston County has the second highest number of registered voters in the state with more than 303,000 voters.

