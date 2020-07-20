Deadline missed: Kanye West will not appear on SC ballot in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Kanye West will not appear on South Carolina’s ballot in November.

The rapper held a political event in North Charleston on Sunday, hoping to drum up support to run as an Independent, or under his newly created party, the ‘Birthday Party,’ against incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

West needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday in order to appear on the state’s ballot.

Ahead of his rally on Sunday, West’s staffers set up locations around the Charleston area where potential voters could sign petitions in his favor.

That did not happen.

Officials say West failed to make Monday’s deadline and did not file the paperwork on time.

The rapper announced his campaign over the 4th of July holiday.